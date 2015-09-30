Family searches for answers in teen's mysterious death

It's still unclear how a 15 year-old Albany girl died last week, but her family says it is clear what kind of person she was. "She was a beautiful young lady that had nothing but love for people," said Dyna Ramos' aunt, Deborah Lauer.

WALB News 10 spoke with Lauer and Dyna's mother, Ruthy Quiles by phone from Lauer's home in Florida Wednesday night. They said Dyna was a smart girl with a bright future, but they said was a victim of bullying, and they want all of us to work to protect children from bullying.

The Dougherty High freshman was found dead in her home late last Friday night. The family says there's no evidence of suicide, and they don't believe Dyna took her life, but they say she was stressed because of bullying dating back several years. "Bullying needs to stop, and people need to step up for those that are being mistreated in this world. There needs to be compassion, love, and mercy," Lauer said.

The family says a classmate who bullied Dyna came to them to apologize.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of Dyna's mysterious death. Her funeral will be Tuesday at noon at Hall and Hall Funeral Home on South Mock Road.

