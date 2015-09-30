Crash snarls traffic on Albany bypass - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crash snarls traffic on Albany bypass

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the 1400 block of the Liberty Expressway. Two vehicles crashed in northbound lane near Holly Drive around 7:30 this morning.

There are reports of injuries.

No word on when the scene will be cleared. 

