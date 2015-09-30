New Beginnings Church works to improve downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New Beginnings Church works to improve downtown Albany

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard Mayor Dorothy Hubbard
Pastor Solomon Loud Jr. Pastor Solomon Loud Jr.
Credit: New Beginnings Credit: New Beginnings
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

For eight years New Beginnings Church has worked on helping downtown Albany get a little better.

"We want to create a safe environment, a friendly environment, where people can come downtown and feel good when they come downtown," explains New Beginnings Pastor Solomon Loud Jr.

They've done work to improve the look and safety of their downtown area. 

"We are doing a lot of lighting in our area, we want our streets clean, we want our community neat, we want our grass cut, and we want our buildings taken care of," says Solomon.

They even helped the community by renovating old buildings, and after renovations they opened them for business. 

There is now a 24-hour daycare, regular hours daycare, church, barber shop, and plans for much more this year.

Solomon says providing what the community needs in a safe environment is crucial in rebuilding downtown.  

"In order to have a successful downtown you have to have what people need," explains Solomon. 

Mayor Hubbard says even though other organizations may not be able to renovate buildings and open business, downtown would benefit from more organizations making some of the small changes New Beginnings has made.

"So many of our citizens could help in the same way... they're taking a little part of the downtown area and they are developing it," says Mayor Hubbard.

New Beginnings hopes what they're doing will catch on, and Mayor Hubbard is confident it will. 

"Perhaps what we're doing could catch the next block and then the next block would catch the next block," Solomon says.

"It takes one group doing that kind of thing they are doing that's going to make others catch on. They're going to see there are other areas surrounding downtown that they can help to develop," explains Mayor Hubbard.

In the next year New Beginnings plans to open a hair salon, library, another learning center, loft apartments, a grocery store, and a restaurant.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly