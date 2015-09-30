Golden Rams battling red zone woes

Albany State interim head coach Dan Land has a pretty simple message to his offense this week: when they get close, they have to finish.

The Rams are preparing for a conference opponent in Miles this weekend. Land says much of the focus offensively this week at practice has been on red zone execution.

The Golden Rams have scored just six times in 15 trips inside the 20 this season, good for a mere 40%.

ASU went 0-3 in red zone possessions in Saturday’s 40-0 loss to #5 Delta St.

That, Land says, is unacceptable, but not all on the players.

“What we have to do as coaches is make adjustments to be able to get those things done, and figure out what the teams are doing to us. We're working on it,” Land says. “Sometimes it depends on the down and the distance. That sometimes presents the things that go against us. We're trying to make sure we're running the right plays versus the right defense at the right time.”

One thing that may hurt the Golden Rams offense is the health of wide receiver Yancey Burns. The junior from Camilla dislocated his elbow in Saturday’s loss. Land says he is doubtful to play vs. Miles.

The Rams are also battling road weariness.

ASU traveled an approximate round trip total of 946 miles for the Delta St. game. Now they’ll head over 250 miles just to get to Fairfield, AL to play Miles.

After the weekend is over, the Golden Rams will have traveled nearly 1500 miles in two weeks.

Land knows that can wear on a team. He says the coaches are keeping an eye on the players in case they need to adjust their practices.

“We're just trying to be smart about what we're doing. We’re looking at the injuries, looking at our big guys. If our big guys are moving good, we know we're ok,” he says. “If our big guys are kind of sluggish, we know we have to move around, do some things in practice that's going to give them less stress on their bodies.”

The Golden Rams battle Miles Saturday at 4:00.

