ASU volleyball swept by Emmanuel

Albany State couldn’t keep their momentum from the SIAC Crossover going Tuesday against Emmanuel.

The Lions swept the Lady Rams 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-11) at the HPER Gym Tuesday evening.

Brittanie Phillips led the way with six kills for ASU. Reigning SIAC Setter of the Week Tiffany Roesler added 13 assists, while Chelsae Bryant had 17 digs.

The loss drops ASU to 7-10 overall this season.

The Lady Rams travel to Fairfield, AL Saturday morning for a conference clash with Miles.

