Rebels jump to #1 in A-Public power ratings

The Turner County Rebels made their case to be the state’s top rated team in Class A-Public Friday night.

It appears their case was heard.

After shellacking then-number one Charlton County 44-0 Friday night in Ashburn, the Rebels have leapt to number one in the latest power ratings.

Turner Co. now has a 14.70 ranking, 0.2 ahead of Charlton County.

The 5-0 Rebels host Lanier County Friday night.

