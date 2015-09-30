Rebels jump to #1 in A-Public power ratings

The Turner County Rebels made their case to be the state’s top rated team in Class A-Public Friday night.
It appears their case was heard.
After shellacking then-number one Charlton County 44-0 Friday night in Ashburn, the Rebels have leapt to number one in the latest power ratings.
Turner Co. now has a 14.70 ranking, 0.2 ahead of Charlton County.
The 5-0 Rebels host Lanier County Friday night.
