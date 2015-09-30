WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/29/15): Rams snap 15-game losing streak to Cairo

The Worth County Rams have never had much luck against Cairo on the football field, especially over the last decade and a half.

That changed on Friday, making the Rams our team of the week.

In a rematch of the Region 1-AAAA title game from last season, Worth County took down the Syrupmakers, ending a 15-game losing streak to Cairo in the process.

It's the first time the Rams have beaten the Makers since 1998, and only the 12th time in history.

The win pushes Worth County to 2-0 in region play.

The Rams open subdivision play Friday night when they host Dougherty.

