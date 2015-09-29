Region 1-AAAAAA play begins Friday night

After going a combined 28-2 in non-region play, the teams of Region 1-AAAAAA are ready to kick off against one another.

Region play is finally here in 1-AAAAAA.

It's arguably the best region in the state of Georgia, and folks all over the area are excited to watch these power programs collide.

When six teams fight for only four spots in the state playoffs, every week is crucial. No one is more ready to see where they stand than the teams themselves.

They can't wait to show why the region is living up to the hype.

“Everybody's got really good coaches. Everybody's got really good players. Everybody's got good support, and they're all playing hard for their communities,” says Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio. “It's a lot of fun though. High school football in this region is the SEC of high school football. It's as good as it gets.”

It will be a great Friday night of games in the region.

The main attraction is defending champ Colquitt County traveling to Lowndes. We'll also see Valdosta host Camden County and Tift County visit Lee County.

