WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/28/15): Pick six leads Trojans to region win

No matter what happens at the beginning of the season, starting strong in region play makes a team feel good about their playoff chances.

Brooks County did just that Friday, along with earning our play of the week honors.

Jarrious Rose picked off a tipped Pelham pass and returned it 25 yards for the score to make it 21-0 Trojans in the first quarter.

That helped set a tone of defensive dominance as Brooks County went on to shut out the Hornets, 48-0.

It also helped Brooks Co. jump out to a 1-0 start in Region 1-AA play.

