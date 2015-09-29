WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/28/15): Pick six leads Trojans to region win

No matter what happens at the beginning of the season, starting strong in region play makes a team feel good about their playoff chances.
Brooks County did just that Friday, along with earning our play of the week honors.
Jarrious Rose picked off a tipped Pelham pass and returned it 25 yards for the score to make it 21-0 Trojans in the first quarter.
That helped set a tone of defensive dominance as Brooks County went on to shut out the Hornets, 48-0.
It also helped Brooks Co. jump out to a 1-0 start in Region 1-AA play.
