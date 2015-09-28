Public meetings ahead for Sabal Trail Pipeline, starting today - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Public meetings ahead for Sabal Trail Pipeline, starting today

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Citizens will have three chances this week to learn more about an economic impact study and to voice their concerns about the Sabal Trail Pipeline. 

The pipeline plans to run natural gas from Alabama to Florida, going through many South Georgia counties on the way. 

It's a project that has gained a lot of attention and a lot of criticism. 

Many people are concerned about property value, the placement of the pipeline, and health risks. 

Today this meeting will address the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's 2,000 page environmental impact study on the Sabal Trail pipeline.

The study was required for Sabal Trail to get a permit for the pipeline.

After addressing the study, citizens will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns. 

Commissioners say it's important for citizens to understand it and the impacts it will have, so involving them in the process and hearing their concerns is crucial.

The first meeting will take place at the Albany Civic Center today Monday, September 28, from 6-8 p.m. Speaker sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. 

There will be two more meetings this week as well: 

Tuesday, September 29 at Colquitt County High School 

Wednesday, September 30, at the Holiday Inn in Valdosta 

All meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m. with speaker sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

