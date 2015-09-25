GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/25/15) Charlton Co. vs. Turner Co.

All of Class A will be watching the top three showdown in Ashburn.

The 4-0 Rebels are third in the latest Single-A power ratings.

The Rebels will play the unbeaten, number one Charlton County.

Not only will it give one team a chance to stake their claim on that top spot, but the winner will have a leg up in the Region 2-A standings.

As for Turner - it's a major opportunity to make a statement against a state power.

"There is a lot of excitement in the air. You see it in the school house, you see it in the community," said Turner Co. coach Ben Simmons." "It's a big game, and yes, it's a big opportunity for us to take that next leap into championship mode. We want to play well. We practiced well, and we're just ready to get it going."

This major mashup game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. in Ashburn.

