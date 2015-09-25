South Georgia prison gang indicted on federal charges

Federal indictments unsealed this week reveal inmates at Valdosta State Prison used smuggled cell phones to broker drug deals throughout the state of Georgia.

Prosecutors say Donald Hinley conspired with fellow inmates Ruben "Scrappy" Ruiz, William "Two Young" Matthews, and Kansas "Guido" Bertollini to orchestrate illegal drug transactions involving methamphetamine. The alleged co-conspirators were paroled from state custody.

Hinley, who is serving a life sentence for a 1999 murder in Long County, is also accused of using a cell phone to call an inmate at Telfair State Prison to order a "hit" on another inmate at the facility whom he believed was cooperating with authorities.

Court documents state he ordered the inmate that upon being released from prison to "shoot everyone" of the witness's family members. He bragged, "pop them all off, kids, grandmamas, daddies, I don't give a [expletive], right?."

The cooperating inmate was placed in protective custody once investigators learned of the plot.

Former Valdosta State Prison guard Anekra Williams was also indicted.. Prosecutors say she smuggled methamphetamine, prescription pain pills, and other contraband to Hinley and was paid with bribe money.

In a second indictment, three prisoners at Phillips State Prison in Gwinnett County are accused of conducting a fraud scheme. . Prosecutors say Jonathon "Turtle" Stephens , Adam "Scrap" Smith and Mims Morris carried out their crimes using cell phones smuggled by Charonda Edwards, a prison employee who worked in the kitchen.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.