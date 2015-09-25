Cause released in deadly Ashburn house fire

Fire investigators say a non-vented dryer sparked a house fire that killed a Turner County man.

The blaze broke out around midnight Monday at the home on Brown Avenue in Ashburn.

Firefighters found the body of 59-year-old Tommy Lee Walker inside.

Walker was the second South Georgian to die in a house fire this week.

The body of 73-year-old Lane Brown was recovered after his Ty Ty home was destroyed by fire late Sunday night.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

