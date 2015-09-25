Small key to Albany State upset?

Albany State faces #5 Delta State on the road this weekend, and they'll need to keep the Statesmen from lighting up the scoreboard if they want to pull the upset.

Delta St. leads the Gulf South Conference at 50 points per game this season.

The Rams have a plan to slow down the Statesmen attack. The number one part of that plan: feed the ball to running back Jarvis Small.

The junior from Brunswick is averaging over 100 yards a game so far in 2015. Head coach Dan Land says ASU wants him to get plenty of carries and keep the Delta State offense off the field.

“If he continues to do what he's been doing, we'll be fine. what we have to do on offense is be able to block better, maintain blocks a little bit longer to be able to let Jarvis be able to hit the hole and spring through,” Land says. “We’re going to give them a heavy dose of Jarvis.”

Land adds the offensive line will need to step up against a tough Delta State front.

“They slant very heavily on their defense. I don't know why they do, but that's what they do. They did it all three games we looked at on film,” Land says. “So we have to make sure we maintain our blocks to give Jarvis an opportunity to hit the hole and go.”

The Rams kick off against the Statesmen at 2:00 p.m. in Cleveland, MS.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.