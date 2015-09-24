Lady Rams unbeaten on Day 1 of SIAC Crossover

The Albany State Lady Rams pushed their winning streak to four matches after Day One of the SIAC Crossover in Albany.

The Lady Rams knocked off Central State, 3-0, in the morning session. Chelona Holmes led ASU with eight kills in the win over the Lady Maruaders.

In the midday contest, ASU slipped past Stillman 3-2 in a tightly contested affair.

ASU dropped the first set before winning the first two. After the Lady Tigers won the fourth set, the Lady Rams earned the match with a 19-17 fifth set win.

Four Lady Rams had double digit kills against Stillman, led again by Holmes with 20.

In the final session of the day, the Lady Rams blitzed LeMoyne-Owen for a 3-1 win.

ASU dominated the first set for a 25-9 win, before winning the third and fourth set to finish day one unbeaten.

Justice Howard had a team-high 11 kills against the Magicians, while Howard added 10.

SIAC Crossover play continues Friday at the HPER Gym. Albany State takes the floor at 8:00 a.m. when they host Spring Hill.

