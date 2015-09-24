Murder suspect named in South Georgia robbery

Montezuma Police have identified two brothers as suspects in a violent convenience store hold-up in Macon County. One of the suspects is wanted on murder charges in Louisiana.

Investigators believe Delvin "Boom" Wilson and his brother Willis Turner robbed the Mini Market in Macon County on September 13th.

The gunmen tied the clerk's hands with zip ties and stole cash and lottery tickets.

Investigators say the pair them kidnapped one of the employees and went to the victim's home where they robbed the clerk's husband of money.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle with Louisiana plates and later discovered where the car had wrecked. Both men managed to get away.

A check of license plates linked the vehicle to Wilson who was wanted by New Orleans Police for a deadly August shooting in which a man was killed while holding his two-year-- old son.

Wilson and Turner are also believed to be behind other crimes in the Macon County area.

Currently authorities are trying to track down the suspects.

The GBI is assisting with the case.

