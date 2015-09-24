WALB's Most Wanted: Cecil Hill, Jr.

Thomasville Police hope a reward will lead them to a shooting suspect.

Police say 26-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr. approached a man last Friday on Fletcher Street and opened fire striking a tire on the victim's car.

The victim managed to drive off but he told officers Hill chased after him.

Luckily the victim escaped unharmed.

Warrants have been issued for Hill's arrest on charges of aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is call Thomasville Police or 911.

