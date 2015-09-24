'Person of interest' in murder clams up

A Florida murder suspect in jail in south Georgia isn't talking.

Investigators from Lake City, Florida traveled to Camilla Tuesday to talk to Printiss Donaldson, but they say he would not answer any questions.

Donaldson was arrested in Albany Friday on drug charges from Camilla where he had been wanted for months.

Police in Lake City say he was staying in an apartment there last month when a neighbor, 23 year-old Khara Norman, was killed in her apartment. They say Donaldson disappeared after the murder.

