South Georgian sees the Pope

A south Georgia native got up close with the Pope at a historic mass in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon. "There were three people between me and Pope Francis, so it was a beautiful experience," said Patrick McCain.

The future priest is from Moultrie. He graduated from Colquitt County High School in 2004 and now attends St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Florida. He and his classmates flew to Washington for the mass at Catholic University.

He talked to WALB News 10 through facetime Wednesday night as he walked along a North Capitol Street in Washington. He said he hopes everyone takes away a positive message from the Pope's visit. "This message of solidarity and mercy of really seeking to serve our neighbors, that's not a message that Catholics or Christians have a monopoly on. His message is for all of us," McCain said.

He said Pope Francis sets a good example for priests and seminarians like him, teaching them to be merciful, just, loving, and compassionate.

