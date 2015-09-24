Blazers finding offensive balance

Four weeks into the season and the Valdosta State Blazers are finally stepping onto their home field. They'll do so Saturday when they host Cumberland.

Things went well for VSU even on the bye week, as they jumped two spots to 8th in the Division II polls.



Now they're ready to run through the smoke for the first time this season.



Head coach David Dean says the week off has been good, especially for his offense, which he believes is still searching for more balance.

“We try to find that good mixture, good balance. I think in the Winston-Salem game we began to develop that,” Dean says. “We need to get a little more toughness up front. We need to be able to make plays from our wideout position. This off week, I think we've really done that.”

The Blazers will kick off against Cumberland Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.