WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/23/15): DWS' McCook powers way into backfield

The WALB Albany Area High School Football Player of the Week has only been at his new position a couple weeks, but he's already thriving at it.

Looking at Cam McCook, you wouldn't think fullback. But it turns out he's just the man for the job.

McCook helped Deerfield-Windsor to a region opening win Friday night against Westwood.

He only got five carries in the game, but he made the most of them.

The senior fullback rumbled for 113 yards and a touchdown, averaging nearly 23 yards a carry Friday night.

McCook says his rushing style fits the fullback position perfectly.

“I'd say I'm more of a power back, who can string down some yards, hit a hole quick, and get two or three for you,” McCook says.

“Cameron possesses skills of speed, size, and strength,” says DWS head coach Allen Lowe. “This year, we've decided to give him a chance at the fullback position, and he's performing extremely well.”

Thanks to McCook, the Knights are now 1-0 in region play.

“It feels good to have one under our belt, but we need to go ahead and get it done this week as well,” McCook says.

“It’s just real important. Every region game is so important to setting yourself up for the playoffs,” Lowe says. “We still have to go get in the playoffs, so getting one behind us, and now we just have to focus on the next one.”

Expect more carries for McCook this Friday when the Knights travel to Tiftarea.

