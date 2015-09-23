Airport recommends planning for holiday travel now - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Airport recommends planning for holiday travel now

Airport Manager, Elizabeth Knowles Airport Manager, Elizabeth Knowles
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

We are only a few months away from this year's holiday season and the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport says it's already time to start planning your holiday travels.

Airport officials say it's crucial to book flights as early as possible during the holiday season since nearly all of their flights will become completely full.

"The flight schedules change during the holidays so sometimes we have fewer flights. So the earlier you book the better chance you have of getting a flight scheduled," explains Airport Manager, Elizabeth Knowles.

Knowles says booking flights early gives you the better rates, guaranteed seats, and the opportunity to be flexible with your flight dates.

She also urges passengers to realize even though the Albany airport is small they still book up just as quickly as larger airports.

The best advice she can give to passengers is When looking for flights start early, do some research, be flexible, way your options, and then pick the best flight for your schedule and your wallet.

It's also important to look at fees when researching flights in order to understand the total cost of traveling.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

