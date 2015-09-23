Upset-minded Golden Rams ready for #5 Delta St.

The Albany State Golden Rams gave interim head coach Dan Land his first career win Saturday.

They'll have a tough time making it two in a row.

ASU will play a ranked opponent for the third time in four games this Saturday when they travel to Delta State.

The Statesmen are 5th in the latest Division II polls. The Golden Rams will look to pull off the upset this weekend in Cleveland, MS.

Land knows his team faces a challenge this weekend. He calls the Statesmen possibly the best team they'll play all season.

He says the Rams have to plan on playing a perfect game to beat an extremely talented Delta State squad.

“They're at the top. Offensively, they're good. Defensively, they're good. Special teams, they're good,” says Land. “They're a very good team. We can't make mistakes. We can't have penalties. That's the biggest thing. That's what Delta State thrives on. They thrive on you making mistakes, and when you do, they capitalize on it.”

The Golden Rams are 0-2 against teams in the top 25 polls so far in 2015 after losses to Valdosta St. and Tuskegee. This time, they plan to pull the upset.

Head coach Dan Land says the key to getting the upset victory is staying focused internally.

“What we're trying to focus on is what we do best. We're trying to make them understand and realize that it’s not what they're going to do, it's what we're going to do,” Land says. “If we continue to focus on the things that we do, we're going to be a whole lot better.”

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. The Statesmen won the last meeting in the 2010 NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

Albany St. and Delta St. will kick off at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon.

