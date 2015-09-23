WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/22/15): Bainbridge off to hot start

After just a few weeks of high school football, the Bainbridge Bearcats have firmly cemented themselves as the favorites in Region 1-AAAA.

They've also made themselves our team of the week.

The Cats shut down Thomas County Central Friday night in a battle of region powers.

With the win, Bainbridge moves to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

The Bearcats jump up to 8th in latest AAAA polls.

Jeff Littleton and his talented team will look to move to 5-0 Friday night when they host Crisp County.

