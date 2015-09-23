WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/22/15): Bainbridge off to hot start

After just a few weeks of high school football, the Bainbridge Bearcats have firmly cemented themselves as the favorites in Region 1-AAAA.
They've also made themselves our team of the week.
The Cats shut down Thomas County Central Friday night in a battle of region powers.
With the win, Bainbridge moves to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.
The Bearcats jump up to 8th in latest AAAA polls.
Jeff Littleton and his talented team will look to move to 5-0 Friday night when they host Crisp County.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.