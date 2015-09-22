Crash involving deputy at Albany intersection - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crash involving deputy at Albany intersection

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Crews are working to remove three vehicles, including a deputy's patrol car, following a crash at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road.

It happened around 7:30 this morning

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and motorists are asked to use caution.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene. No word on when the crash will be cleared.

Powered by Frankly