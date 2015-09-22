Crash involving deputy at Albany intersection

Crews are working to remove three vehicles, including a deputy's patrol car, following a crash at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road.
It happened around 7:30 this morning
Traffic has been reduced to one lane and motorists are asked to use caution.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene. No word on when the crash will be cleared.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.