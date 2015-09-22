Cyber security workshop aims to help local businesses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cyber security workshop aims to help local businesses

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Credit card scams targeted local businesses in Albany nearly a month ago. 

The scams victimized three banks and dozens of people. 

Now Albany businesses have the opportunity to learn how to better protect themselves and their customers at a cyber security workshop. 

It's not just credit card fraud businesses need to be on the lookout for though. 

From making purchases online and even from cell phones, businesses need to protect their clients in every way possible. 

So High Tide Technology and Taylor Chandler teamed up to host the cyber security event, aimed at informing businesses on how to protect and prevent data breaches. 

High Tide Technology President, Norman Chandler, says cyber security is the top issue of this generation and data breaches are now a matter of if not when. 

That's why he argues protecting information as much as possible before fraud is crucial.

He says the event will outline practices to help businesses become more aware of the seriousness of cyber security and learn ways to prevent and catch it quickly. 

"The event is to not only help people understand what the risks are, but also understand what methods can try to be used to help reduce the risks," explains Chandler. 

Chandler says it usually takes over 400 days before organizations figure out they even have a breach. 

They hope teaching preventative methods can help lower that number and better protect clients and companies. 

The event will be held at the Hilton today, September 22, from 9am-1pm. 

Organizations can register online here until the event starts.

Registration is free. 

