Zenon talks number retirement, life after football

Tony Zenon had one of the greatest football careers in Deerfield-Windsor history.

That's why the Knights made him only the third player to have his number retired.

Deerfield retired Zenon's #1 Friday night before the Knights' game with Westwood.



Zenon holds several school records, including career rushing and all purpose yards, as well as career and single season touchdowns.

He was on hand to celebrate the occasion, and says he was stunned by the honor.

“It's a blessing. It's an honor. I'm thankful. I'm humbled,” Zenon says. “It's weird, you know? I don't think I deserve it, and I wish all the other guys I played with were here, because they deserve this as much as I do. I’m one blessed kid.”



After high school, Zenon went on to play football and graduate at Georgia Tech. He now works in Buckhead.



Zenon says life after football is different, but he's enjoying it.

“A lot of guys miss the game. Of course, you would never not miss the game,” he admits. “But I think it's great because I have the weekend to hang out with friends and family. Playing college ball, you're not able to do that.”

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.