WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/21/15): Westwood's trick play pays off

Westwood had a plan all along, and it worked to perfection Friday night against Deerfield-Windsor.

On the Wildcats’ very first play from scrimmage, head coach Ross Worsham dialed up the ol’ flea flicker.

The running back flipped the ball back to QB Collier Baggett, who launched it downfield to a wide open Patrick Vereen for a trick play touchdown.

The score cut the Deerfield lead to 7-6 in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats could have used a few more of those plays, falling to the Knights to open region play.

The flea flicker, though, was excellent.

