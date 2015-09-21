The Cole Bros. Circus kicks off Monday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Cole Bros. Circus kicks off Monday

Credit: Cole Bros. Circus Credit: Cole Bros. Circus
Bill Carter Bill Carter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds are now under the big top!

The Cole Bros. Circus came to town to perform 4 shows over the next two days at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

The shows are Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22 at 4:30 and 7:30.

This is the Cole Bros. 131st year performing. The show features performers from more than 10 different countries.

"We have elephants, we have tigers, we have the man shot from the cannon... This is the real circus and we're very glad to be coming back to Albany," says Marketing Director Bill Carter.

They also have a special admissions deal for any guests 12 and under.

They are encouraged to "make their own ticket." Anyone 12 and under can present a ticket they made along with one paying adult and receive admission.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly