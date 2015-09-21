The Cole Bros. Circus kicks off Monday

The Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds are now under the big top!

The Cole Bros. Circus came to town to perform 4 shows over the next two days at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

The shows are Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22 at 4:30 and 7:30.

This is the Cole Bros. 131st year performing. The show features performers from more than 10 different countries.

"We have elephants, we have tigers, we have the man shot from the cannon... This is the real circus and we're very glad to be coming back to Albany," says Marketing Director Bill Carter.

They also have a special admissions deal for any guests 12 and under.

They are encouraged to "make their own ticket." Anyone 12 and under can present a ticket they made along with one paying adult and receive admission.

