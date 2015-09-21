Update: Ashburn house fire victim identified

An investigation is underway into what sparked an Ashburn house fire that left one person dead.

Officials say the victim is 59 year old Tommy Lee Walker, who lived at 56 Brown Avenue. His body is being sent to the crime lab in Macon for an autopsy .

The fire broke out around midnight at Walker's home.

An investigator with the state fire marshal's office has been called in.

WALB will have a crew in Turner County to gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.