GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/18/15) Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central

Bainbridge takes on an old rival in region clash.

For the second week straight, the Bainbridge Bearcats find themselves in our game of the week. This time they'll take on an old rival in a region clash.

The Bearcats are ranked 10th in the state, but face their toughest competition so far when they host fellow Region 1-AAAA favorite Thomas County Central.

Both offenses have been prolific this season. Bainbridge is averaging over 32 points a game, while TCC is putting up over 41.

They may do it in different ways, but both teams can light up the scoreboard.

The teams' coaches said their defensive efforts will be the key on Friday night.

