Flu season is starting early

Flu season is starting early

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Flu season is popping up earlier than usual this year. 

South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta confirmed the first case of the flu for the 2015-2016 season.

According to the CDC flu season normally runs from October to may, with peaking between December and February.

SGMC officials are urging everyone to go ahead and start taking precautions now to prevent the flu, beginning with the vaccine. 

They say anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should get it. If needles scare you there's also a nasal spray you can use instead.

Officials also recommend using hand sanitizer and washing your hands regularly.

Symptoms of the flue range from cough and fever to fatigue and runny nose. 

SGMC's Urgent Care Clinic and all public health departments in Lowndes County are currently offering vaccines as well as pharmacies and physician's offices. 

