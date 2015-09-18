Nighthawks aim for another top ten win

While Friday nights in south Georgia are usually reserved for high school football, one of the nation’s premier soccer matchups will steal a little of this week’s thunder.

The 11th-ranked Thomas University Nighthawks will play host to #6 Mobile in the NAIA National Game of the Week Friday night.

The Nighthawks are 5-0 so far this season. Head coach Ricky Zambrano says a full performance against a top team would be great for the program.

“The biggest thing for us is we're looking for that complete match. If we can come out and have a complete match, and have a full 90 minute performance at our level, that's the biggest thing for us,” he says. “When you have the chance to do that against a quality opponent such as Mobile, obviously other people will take a look.”

Thomas already owns a win against a then-number one team this season. If they want to add another top ten victory, Zambrano says the Nighthawks must be able to handle the Rams’ pressure.

“They do a great job of pressing you and making things very uncomfortable for you. Their speed in the attack and counterattack situations are critical for us to be able to shut down,” he says. “If we can't break that pressure, we're going to have a long day.”

The #11 Nighthawks and #6 Rams will kick off at 7:30 Friday night at Remington Park in Thomasville.

