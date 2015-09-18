ASU hosts Edythe Bradley Memorial 5k Saturday

Albany State will honor their late sports information director this Saturday with the third annual Edythe Bradley 5k walk and run.

Bradley was the longtime SID for the Golden Rams, when she passed away suddenly in November 2012.

Albany State says the run helps honor her memory, and also stands for one of Bradley's causes.

“She always believed in putting other people first, so the fact that she was an organ donor was no surprise to anyone,” says ASU sports information director Stan McCormick. “We wanted to not only promote her spirit, but promote donating organs among people here in the community to show how important it is to help continue life.”

The walk is free and begins at 9:30 Saturday morning. The 5k will start right outside the HPER Gym on the Albany State campus.

