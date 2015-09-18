Lady Cavs hosting 1-2 matchup

Two of the nation's best junior college soccer teams will go at it Friday night in the Good Life City.

Darton State, the #2 ranked team in the latest NJCAA women's polls, will host #1 Eastern Florida State Friday night at Cavalier Field.

The Cavs are 4-0 this season, and can take over the top spot with a win.

It will be a rematch of the final game of the 2014 season for the Lady Cavs. Darton State tied the Lady Titans that day, 2-2, but were eliminated from the national tournament on pool play points.

They'll kick off at 7:00 at Cavalier Field. There will be free hot dogs for all youth soccer players.

