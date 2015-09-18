WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/17/15): Monroe's Leroy II stuffs stat sheet

Antonio Leroy II looks and plays a lot like his father once did.

For the Monroe Tornadoes, that's a good thing.

Leroy is our WALB Albany Area Player of the Week after stuffing the stat sheet against Bainbridge Friday night.

The Tornadoes came out on the losing end of a 34-7 decision, but Leroy made his presence felt. The senior LB had 15 tackles and two sacks for the Monroe defense.

While Leroy was making the plays all over the field, he credits his coaches and the game plan for having him where he needed to be.

“Coach had me in perfect position. We watched a lot of film. He helped me be in the position to perform how I was going to perform,” Leroy says. “He gives us certain techniques and plays for a certain team, based on their qualities, and players and their skill sets.”

After the loss, the Tornadoes will try to regroup against Liberty County on the road. Though a non-region game, Monroe isn’t changing their approach.

“We have the same mindset,” Leroy says. “Even though it's a non-region game, it's still hard work at practice, best on best, trying to get each other better.”

The Tornadoes and Panthers will kick off at 7:30 Friday night in Hinesville.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.