Albany's Business Expo is underway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Expo takes place at 4:30. 

Fifty businesses have booths at the expo to showcase their products and services. 

This year the majority of businesses are local, fitting in with the Chamber's "Think Local" campaign. The campaign promotes shopping at local stores to help the areas economy. 

Chamber officials say the expo is a great way for consumers to see what businesses have to offer, especially local businesses. 

"If we want to grow our economy the business expo showcases local businesses and services that you can actually get locally that you might not have even been aware of," explains Chamber member and local business owner, Tammy McCrary. 

Anyone is able to attend the expo. Admission is free with a business card or $5 without one. 

It will take place at the Hilton Garden in Albany from 4:30-6:30. 

