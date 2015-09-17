Blazers getting in rest on bye week

The Valdosta State Blazers are sitting pretty so far in 2015. They're 2-0 and have a week off.

VSU has a full 10 days before they have their home opener on September 26, when they host Cumberland.

As for this week, head coach David Dean is going to make sure the team is rested and relaxed come the season debut at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

“They've been going about six or seven straight weeks of football. We’ll go three days of practice [this week], take the weekend off, then get ready for Cumberland,” Dean said after Saturday’s win over Winston-Salem State. “Hopefully, they'll make good decisions, and go to class next week, and do all the things they want to do. We'll give them the opportunity to be a student for a week, then get that student-athlete hat back on."

The Blazers have to like where they are defensively.

Through a pair of games, VSU leads the Gulf South Conference with just eight points allowed per game.

