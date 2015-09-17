Knights to retire Zenon's number Friday

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will honor one of the best to ever play at Webb Memorial Stadium before Friday night’s game.

DWS will retire Tony Zenon’s #1 in a pregame ceremony before the Knights game against Westwood this week.

Zenon played at DWS from 2006-2009, and holds school records in career rushing yards (5688), career rushing TDs (65), single season rushing TDs (27), and career all-purpose yards (6980).

“He holds so many school records for us offensively. As an offensive player, he's the best weapon I've ever coached,” says Deerfield-Windsor head coach Allen Lowe. “He could turn any play into a touchdown, and yet he understood the team concept. He wanted everyone else to play well.”

After leaving Deerfield, Zenon went on to a productive career for Georgia Tech, serving as a running back in the Yellow Jackets’ triple option offense.

At Tech, Zenon amassed 1073 all-purpose yards and scored seven career touchdowns. During his senior season in 2014, the former Knight ran for 293 yards and four TDs, while adding 161 receiving yards and a TD.

Lowe says it this honor isn’t just about what Zenon did on the field though.

“He brought a lot to the school, not just to the football program with the way he carried himself on and off the field, in the classroom,” Lowe says. “As good a football player as he was, he was humble, he was a great team player, and because of it, he's become a great man.”

The pregame retirement ceremony will take place at approximately 7:25 Friday night at Webb Memorial Stadium.

