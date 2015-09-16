Unique paintings in store for Chehaw's 5k

The 4th annual Run Through the Zoo 5k takes place Saturday, September 19 at Chehaw Park.

Participants will run through the different zoo exhibits. Chehaw officials say it gives runners a unique opportunity to see the animals in a different way than normal.

Money raised from the event will benefit conservation programs and the officer spouses club at the marine corp logistics base.

Winners will receive clay medals made by a local artist.

They will also be giving out paintings made by Bogart the camel.

"It gives us a really cool ability to make a unique prize for the race, but it also gives the camel something to do... they're social! " explains Chehaw Zoological Manager Ben Roberts.

Participants of all ages can run.

The race starts at 7:30 am and you can register online or at the park until the time of the event.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.