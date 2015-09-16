Unique paintings in store for Chehaw's 5k - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Unique paintings in store for Chehaw's 5k

Bogart painting Bogart painting
Ben Roberts Ben Roberts
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The 4th annual Run Through the Zoo 5k takes place Saturday, September 19 at Chehaw Park.

Participants will run through the different zoo exhibits. Chehaw officials say it gives runners a unique opportunity to see the animals in a different way than normal. 

Money raised from the event will benefit conservation programs and the officer spouses club at the marine corp logistics base. 

Winners will receive clay medals made by a local artist. 

They will also be giving out paintings made by Bogart the camel. 

"It gives us a really cool ability to make a unique prize for the race, but it also gives the camel something to do... they're social! " explains Chehaw Zoological Manager Ben Roberts. 

Participants of all ages can run.

The race starts at 7:30 am and you can register online or at the park until the time of the event. 

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly