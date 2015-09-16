Golden Rams not stressing 0-2 start

There isn’t much joy in an 0-2 start, but there is a silver lining for the Albany State Golden Rams.

ASU has been here before.

In fact, each of the last two seasons, the Golden Rams got out of the gates 0-2 before rallying back to the SIAC Title Game each time.

That’s not ideal, but it’s helping the Rams keep from pushing the panic button.

“Everybody just needs to pick it up a little bit, and turn it up another notch,” says interim head coach Dan Land. “We're 0-2. Everything looks bad, but we're one play from being 2-0. They know that. We just have to make sure we keep their head up and keep them positive.”

Land says the Rams have actually played pretty good football, but just came up short against two good teams in Valdosta State and Tuskegee.

He says if the team can begin closing out games, the Golden Rams will turn this thing around.

“We're going to find a way,” he says confidently. “We're going back to the basics here and making sure we're doing all the things we need to do as coaches to get the guys in a better position to get the game finished in the end.”

A win Saturday against Stillman would go a long way to help alleviate concerns.

Land says ASU is preparing for the Tigers’ attack this week, but is spending more time improving themselves.

“They match up with us pretty decently and everything. We plan on doing what we do best. We're not going to worry too much about Stillman,” Land says. “We're more worried about the things we're doing right, and the things that we've been doing wrong and correcting those things, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Albany State kicks off against Stillman Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the ASU Coliseum.

