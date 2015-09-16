Baconton knocks off Miller Co. in region clash

The Baconton Lady Blazers kept control of the Region 1-A standings Tuesday night, beating rival Miller County 7-3 at home.

Emily Everson delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th for the final piece of insurance for the Lady Blazers.

Baconton clinches the region’s top seed in the 1-A tournament, meaning they will also host.

Head coach Bubber Birdsong was proud of the way his team stayed confident throughout the ballgame.

“We got down, but we never panicked. We got a lead, then got in trouble, but we got out of it defensively,” he says. “It feels like somebody different makes a play or somebody different gets a hit every night.”

The win is the Blazers 9th straight, and they move to 16-1 overall. Baconton will host Terrell County Thursday.

Miller County will try to get back on track Wednesday when they host Albany.

