Baconton knocks off Miller Co. in region clash

The Baconton Lady Blazers kept control of the Region 1-A standings Tuesday night, beating rival Miller County 7-3 at home.
Emily Everson delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th for the final piece of insurance for the Lady Blazers.
Baconton clinches the region’s top seed in the 1-A tournament, meaning they will also host.
Head coach Bubber Birdsong was proud of the way his team stayed confident throughout the ballgame.
“We got down, but we never panicked. We got a lead, then got in trouble, but we got out of it defensively,” he says. “It feels like somebody different makes a play or somebody different gets a hit every night.”
The win is the Blazers 9th straight, and they move to 16-1 overall. Baconton will host Terrell County Thursday.
Miller County will try to get back on track Wednesday when they host Albany.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.