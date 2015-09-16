WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/15/15): Packers ascend to #1 ranking

It was stunning to many.

The defending state champ with 15 consecutive wins under their belt didn’t start the season as the number one team in their class.

Well, Colquitt County fans can finally say their Packers are number one again.

They are also the WALB Team of the Week.

Colquitt County cruised to another easy win Friday night, a 51-14 decision over Enterprise High out of Alabama.



The win and a couple losses by McEachern and Archer have helped launch the Pack back to the number one spot in the AAAAAA polls.



The Georgia Sportswriters Association released their weekly rankings Tuesday, and the Packers earned all 16 possible first place votes.



Colquitt County has now won 19 in a row. They'll go for number 20 Friday night when they host fellow unbeaten Pelham.

