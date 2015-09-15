Tift Co. building named in honor of fallen hero - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. building named in honor of fallen hero

Cpt. Raymond Merritt Cpt. Raymond Merritt
Director of Public Safety, Jason Jones Director of Public Safety, Jason Jones
Sheriff Scarbrough, Tift County Sheriff Scarbrough, Tift County
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

The new Tift County Public Safety Center opened in mid-August and is now fully functioning. 

The 10,500 square foot building houses the new 911 call center, EMA, and the fire and rescue coordinators.

It provides the necessary room to operate and support the citizens in the county.

Public safety director Jason Jones says since just august they have already seen an improvement in internal communication, communications with partners in the field, and overall employee morale.

He says it's a great start but they will continue to improve in every way possible.

"We'll continue to improve our process and response times and this building will help us do that," explains Jones.

The County Commission also voted to name the new building in honor of a Tift County officer who lost his life in the line of duty in 1991. 

"The county commission has decided to dedicate this building in honor of Captain Raymond Merritt," says Jones.

Sheriff Scarborough worked with Cpt. Merritt for 21 years and says it's an honor he more than deserves.

"He was an honorable guy. He loved law enforcement, he loved his family and he believed in justice and enforcing the laws," remembers Sheriff Scarbrough, "I don't know of a more fitting and high honor to receive than to name it after one of our own who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Cpt. Merritt now has a son serving on the police force as well. 

