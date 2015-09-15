Bainbridge murder victim identified; Suspect still loose

Bainbridge investigators are searching for a person wanted for questioning in a deadly Monday night shooting that happened around 8:00 at an apartment.

Bainbridge Public Safety says the name of the victim in the shooting at 301 South West Street was 32 year old Marcus Tajuan Bell. Bell lived on Lamar Street, and worked at Pizza Hut.

"It was very shocking, shocking to me to hear those shots, because I wouldn't think that I would hear anything like that here in this area right here where I'm living. I think that was real tragic to lose someone," said Gabriel Lee, who lives nearby.

Investigators say they are looking for a 26 year old black man who goes by the name "Scooter." He has a tattoo on his left arm, a short Afro hair style, a black spot on the white part of his left eye, and two earrings in his left ear. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Officers say he was riding a dark beach cruiser bike.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation. If you have any information could help police call Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.