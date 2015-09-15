Baconton softball in a groove

The latest GHSA Class A softball power ratings will be revealed tomorrow, and the Baconton Lady Blazers could be number one.

For now though, they're doing just fine in second.

The Lady Blazers are 15-1 so far in 2015, and have won 8 in a row.



Head coach Bubber Birdsong's group is in a groove, one they hope will get them back to Columbus for the state championships.



This team has plenty of experience, and they say they aren't paying too much attention to the power ratings for now.



What they are focusing on is getting better every day, and enjoying the ride along the way.

“We’re really just excited,” says senior shortstop Emily Everson. “We've just been working really hard, and we're just hoping it continues.”

“The thing about it is they come to the ball park every day and play,” says Birdsong. “They enjoy being around each other. We've gotten timely hitting, good pitching, good defense in every game we've played.”

The Blazers will look to keep up their winning ways when they host Region 1-A rival Miller County Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.