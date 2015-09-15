Valdosta St. moves up to 11th in polls

The Valdosta State Blazers needed a quarter to wake the offense up Saturday night.

With the way the defense was playing though, they had all the time they needed.

Once the offense got going, VSU was in cruise control, dominating Winston Salem State for a 31-3 win Saturday night in the Cobb County Clash.

The pollsters took notice on Monday.

The Blazers move up two spots in the AFCA Division II polls to 11th this week. They're one of four Gulf South teams in the top 11. VSU is one spot back of North Alabama.

The Blazers are off Saturday. They'll host their home opener next week when they take on Cumberland.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.