WALB Play of the Week (9/14/15): Wilcox's Benjamin skies for TD catch

The Wilcox County Patriots earned their first win of the football season Friday night.

Almost as important, they gave us the WALB Play of the Week.

Landon Ledford fired high over the middle, and WR Antwan Benjamin needed every inch of his 6’3 frame to snag it out of the air.

When Benjamin came down, he outran the Calhoun County defense to the endzone for an impressive touchdown.

That score was just one for the Patriots, who picked up the 34-6 win.

