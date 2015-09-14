Albany murder trial begins today - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany murder trial begins today

Joshua Johns
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Jury selection for the murder of an Albany State University student in June 2011 begins today. 

Joshua Johns is accused of shooting and killing 20 year old Bruce Mullen during a robbery at Hidden Oaks Apartments. 

Police say Mullen was standing in a breezeway of the apartment complex when he was shot in the chest.

On Friday, September 11th Mullen's roommate, Malcolm Colbert, was captured by Dougherty County Sheriff's deputies as a material witness in the case. 

He is expected to testify as a witness in the murder trial of Joshua Johns. 

