Albany murder trial begins today

Jury selection for the murder of an Albany State University student in June 2011 begins today.

Joshua Johns is accused of shooting and killing 20 year old Bruce Mullen during a robbery at Hidden Oaks Apartments.

Police say Mullen was standing in a breezeway of the apartment complex when he was shot in the chest.

On Friday, September 11th Mullen's roommate, Malcolm Colbert, was captured by Dougherty County Sheriff's deputies as a material witness in the case.

He is expected to testify as a witness in the murder trial of Joshua Johns.

