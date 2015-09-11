GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/11/15) Bainbridge vs. Monroe

It's a matchup of one of the best offenses in south Georgia against one of the best defenses.

This high school football game of the week features two unbeaten teams who will clash to open region play. Jake Wallace is at the sports desk with more.

It will be best versus best when the Bainbridge Bearcats make their way to Albany to battle Monroe.

The Bearcats are averaging nearly 340 yards a game, while the Tornadoes have only allowed 14 points this season.

While it's a region game- these two teams play in different 1-AAAA divisions.

Both teams know just how important it is to get off on the right foot in the region.

"Coming into a situation like that, we know the region's going to be tough," said Monroe head coach Charles Truitt. "Everybody has to play their best football. You always want to start off on a winning note, so we're going to have a chance to play a good ballgame against Bainbridge."

The Bearcats and Tornadoes will kick off on Friday, September 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

